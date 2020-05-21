iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,627 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.2% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027,082 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

