iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 5.8% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 298,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. 18,865,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,933,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

