iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Independence Advisors LLC

Independence Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Independence Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,029,000 after purchasing an additional 741,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,490,000 after purchasing an additional 400,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,606,000 after buying an additional 811,103 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after buying an additional 1,389,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,423,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,519,000 after buying an additional 108,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.23. 50,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,580. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.