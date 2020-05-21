iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $134.00 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

