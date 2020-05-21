iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 590,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,859 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.43% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $97,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,637,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,969,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $195.53. 16,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,549. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $211.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

