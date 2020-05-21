iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 88,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $122.25 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $173.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.41.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

