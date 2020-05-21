Itau Unibanco Holding SA Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0026 per share by the bank on Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

Itau Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Itau Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,080,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,204,371. Itau Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

