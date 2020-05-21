J Sainsbury (SBRY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

J Sainsbury (LON: SBRY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/21/2020 – J Sainsbury had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 205 ($2.70). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – J Sainsbury had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 180 ($2.37). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – J Sainsbury had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/13/2020 – J Sainsbury had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 250 ($3.29). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – J Sainsbury had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – J Sainsbury had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/30/2020 – J Sainsbury had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/30/2020 – J Sainsbury had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – J Sainsbury was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 250 ($3.29).

4/23/2020 – J Sainsbury had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/20/2020 – J Sainsbury had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/17/2020 – J Sainsbury had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/8/2020 – J Sainsbury had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/30/2020 – J Sainsbury had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 285 ($3.75). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating.

Shares of LON SBRY traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 184.05 ($2.42). The stock had a trading volume of 5,815,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. J Sainsbury plc has a 1 year low of GBX 171.19 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 236.70 ($3.11). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 198.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 208.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.73.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.