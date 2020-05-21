Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Up 10.7% in May

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

JACK opened at $65.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Robert W. Baird cut Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $1,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $42,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 266.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 87,537 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 866.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

