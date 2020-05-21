James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,400 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 446,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 2,555 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $75,117.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $515,517.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 470,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,342.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,635 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 31,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in James River Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

JRVR traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.65. 164,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,661. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.52 million, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 0.46.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $110.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

