Jarvis+ (JAR) Reaches Market Cap of $116,500.22

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $116,500.22 and $24,934.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.02132043 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00090335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00178199 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,706,316 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

