JD Coin (JDC) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. JD Coin has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $785,082.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001411 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.26 or 0.02125505 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00089762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00180099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000157 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,391,446 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

