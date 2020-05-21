Jdc Jsc L.P. Sells 724 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jdc Jsc L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 18.4% of Jdc Jsc L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Jdc Jsc L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,271.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,328.81. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

