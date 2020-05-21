Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.47 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zelman & Associates raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.69.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $237.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.06. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,483,000 after acquiring an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,876,000 after acquiring an additional 73,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

