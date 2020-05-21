Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Mettler-Toledo International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $20.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $20.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

MTD has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $722.20.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $10.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $725.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $703.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $736.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,671 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.94, for a total value of $3,325,471.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,268,771.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,960 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $8,806,299. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

