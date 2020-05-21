K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KBL. Eight Capital lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$30.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of KBL stock traded up C$2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.69. 74,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.30. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$23.73 and a 52-week high of C$46.44. The company has a market cap of $255.26 million and a PE ratio of 40.52.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$57.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.95 million. Equities analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

