K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$5.80

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.80 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KNT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on K92 Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial set a C$6.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.85.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

KNT traded down C$0.16 on Thursday, hitting C$3.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,586. The company has a market cap of $833.13 million and a PE ratio of 24.44. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.53 and a 12-month high of C$4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.14.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$44.11 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.