Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,500 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 749,100 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

KALU stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $66.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,613. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.32. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,806.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

