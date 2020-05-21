KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Short Interest Down 7.5% in May

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 7,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on KAR Auction Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of KAR stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $12.82. 2,582,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Coleman purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hallett purchased 59,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 33.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 10.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

