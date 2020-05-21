KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,427 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of KB Financial Group worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 6.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

KB opened at $26.32 on Thursday. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

