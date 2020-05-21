Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for about 2.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of Kellogg worth $20,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.11. 94,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,207. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

