Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463,379 shares in the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $1,446,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 537,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

