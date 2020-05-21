KeyCorp Increases Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $185.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

SNPS has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra cut their price objective on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.62.

SNPS stock opened at $165.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.01 and a 200-day moving average of $142.61. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $167.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $733,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $1,499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Lunia Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,851,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,115,000 after buying an additional 204,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,500,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,474,000 after buying an additional 469,622 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,683,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,256,450,000 after buying an additional 731,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

