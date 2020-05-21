Keyera (TSE:KEY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keyera to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Keyera from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.12.

Shares of TSE:KEY traded down C$0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 856,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,288. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$985.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$853.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

