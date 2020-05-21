Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned approximately 0.09% of Kilroy Realty worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,029,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,151,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,767,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,273,000 after purchasing an additional 415,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,659,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,219,000 after purchasing an additional 153,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.22. 19,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.81.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.