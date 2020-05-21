Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 493.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,681 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

KMB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.65. The company had a trading volume of 806,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,169. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.