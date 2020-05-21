Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNSL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $142.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.47. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,978,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,230,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.