Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating to an “outperform spec under weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

KL opened at $39.60 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $554.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 47.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

