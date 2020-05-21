Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Shares Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,518 shares during the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold comprises about 3.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 0.07% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 47.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

Shares of KL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.11. 1,620,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,967. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $554.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

