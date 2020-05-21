Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$67.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

KL stock opened at C$55.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$25.67 and a twelve month high of C$67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.09.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$541.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.5200001 EPS for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

