Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €4.99 ($5.81).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.75 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Kloeckner & Co SE stock opened at €3.67 ($4.27) on Thursday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a one year low of €2.61 ($3.04) and a one year high of €6.59 ($7.66). The business’s fifty day moving average is €3.54 and its 200 day moving average is €5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.28 million and a PE ratio of -5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Kloeckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

