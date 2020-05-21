KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $70.08 million for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

NYSE:KNOP opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $20.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $433.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

