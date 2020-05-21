Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,500 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,556.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,411.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,045. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.54. 299,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,932. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

