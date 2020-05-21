K&S (ETR:SDF) Given “Sell” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

K&S (ETR:SDF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €8.25 ($9.59) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.33 ($8.53).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €5.52 ($6.41) on Thursday. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of €18.40 ($21.40). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89.

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

