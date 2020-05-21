KuCoin Shares Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.83 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $77.23 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00010419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.68 or 0.02111999 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00177380 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00042594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000156 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 171,250,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,250,284 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.