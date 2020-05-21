Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 53 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 53 price objective from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LHN. UBS Group set a CHF 44 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 42 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 43 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 44 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 50.50.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

