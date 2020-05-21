Lamden 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,950.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, Lamden has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, Radar Relay and HitBTC. Lamden has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $9,950.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00027184 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000408 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, Radar Relay, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.