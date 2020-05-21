Laurence E. Cranch Sells 10,876 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Stock

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $258,196.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AB traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,937. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 101.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

