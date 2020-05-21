LBRY Credits (LBC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.58 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $16.47 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.30 or 0.02125112 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00090289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00178709 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 669,492,350 coins and its circulating supply is 366,749,636 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.