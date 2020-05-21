Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stake Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of Lear worth $14,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Lear by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $106.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.38. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

