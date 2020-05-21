Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Short Interest Update

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 5,550,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

LEG stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

