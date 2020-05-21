LEOcoin (LC4) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,121.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $176,103.47 and approximately $3,121.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,020.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.19 or 0.02196938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.16 or 0.02507032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00471389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012442 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00680800 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00067581 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00023511 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00506310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org.

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.