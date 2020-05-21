LHT (LHT) Price Reaches $0.0116 on Top Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. LHT has a market cap of $581,738.74 and approximately $171.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

