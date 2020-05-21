Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 114.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 29.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $31.93 on Thursday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

