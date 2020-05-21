Linde (LIN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Linde (NYSE: LIN) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/18/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

5/14/2020 – Linde had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank.

5/13/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/12/2020 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $217.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $209.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Linde had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $250.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Linde had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $230.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Linde had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/7/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/7/2020 – Linde had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $245.00 to $209.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/29/2020 – Linde had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Linde had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 12:28 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 13:03 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

4/15/2020 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

4/14/2020 – Linde had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $230.00 to $217.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Linde was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock.

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 20:16 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

4/9/2020 – Linde had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $235.00 to $209.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Linde had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $195.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,383. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.04. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

