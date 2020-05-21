Linde (LIN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Linde (ETR: LIN):

5/20/2020 – Linde was given a new €165.00 ($191.86) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Linde was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Linde was given a new €172.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/13/2020 – Linde was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Linde was given a new €186.00 ($216.28) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Linde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/8/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

5/8/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

5/7/2020 – Linde was given a new €170.93 ($198.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Linde was given a new €165.00 ($191.86) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Linde was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Linde was given a new €225.00 ($261.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Linde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/15/2020 – Linde had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/9/2020 – Linde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a €187.00 ($217.44) price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Linde was given a new €190.00 ($220.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Linde was given a new €225.00 ($261.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/6/2020 – Linde was given a new €165.00 ($191.86) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Linde was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of ETR:LIN traded up €1.85 ($2.15) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €178.10 ($207.09). The stock had a trading volume of 295,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 12 month high of €208.60 ($242.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €166.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €178.68. The company has a market cap of $94.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.54.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

