LINKA Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $13,967.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043512 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.50 or 0.03466552 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003062 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011027 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.