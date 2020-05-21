LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Tops $0.0075

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. LiquidApps has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $60,774.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003256 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,033,523,796 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,716,299 tokens. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

