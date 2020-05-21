Liquidity Network Hits Market Cap of $973,795.15 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $973,795.15 and $44,811.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.02128984 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00090320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00177303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

