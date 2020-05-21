Lisk Market Cap Hits $137.66 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Lisk has a total market cap of $137.66 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00012251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, Coinroom and COSS. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016483 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011302 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016688 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 139,776,088 coins and its circulating supply is 123,721,476 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Bitbns, Livecoin, Upbit, OKEx, Binance, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Coinbe, Coindeal, ChaoEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, YoBit, Coinroom, Exrates, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, Bit-Z, COSS and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

